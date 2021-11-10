City of Columbia and Prisma Health to give free COVID-19 vaccine at Vista Lights

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)– You can get your COVID-19 vaccine at Vista Lights.

The City of Columbia has partnered with Prisma Health to give free Pfizer vaccination shots at the 36th annual Vista Lights event.

The city is increasing vaccination efforts across the Midlands as a part of the Mayor’s “It’s YOUR Shot, Columbia” campaign.

Vista Lights takes place on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prisma Health says the shots will be given in the 1200 Block of Lincoln Street next to Blue Marlin.