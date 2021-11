DHEC: 352 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in South Carolina.

Wednesday, DHEC reported 352 new cases of the Coronavirus and 27 new deaths.

State Health officials say nearly 56% of eligible South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.

Click here for free vaccine information from DHEC https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine