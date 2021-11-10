Irmo Police searching for Missing 15 year old

Missing Teen

IRMO, SC (WOLO)– Irmo Police are searching for a 15 year old, missing since November 8.

According to Irmo Police, Brandon Pacheco-Nunez was last seen around 7:30am Monday, when he left his home in the New Friarsgate subdivision for the school bus.

Police say Pacheco-Nunez was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes and is approximately 5’10

and 160 lbs.

According to Police, a missing person’s report was filed when the teen’s mother was notified by Dutch Fork High School that he did not attend school that day.

If you have any information on his location or who he may be with, please contact Irmo Police Department at (803) 781- 8088 or dispatch at (803) 785-2521.