Local Living: Christmas Craft show plus, Veterans Day parade

Here is a look at Local Living.

The Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic takes place this Friday – Sunday at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The annual event features Southern artisans with work ranging from pottery and woodwork to ornaments and handmade jewelry.

https://gilmoreshows.com/craftsmens_classics_columbia_christmas.shtml

Saturday November 13, James Rhett First Baptist Church is hosting a Thanksgiving Festival.

The event starts at 11am on Frink street in Cayce and features health screenings, live music, and free turkeys.

The City of Columbia’s Veterans Day Parade is set for Thursday, Novemner 11.

The 43rd annual event kicks off at 11 a-m at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets.

The parade was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Representatives from the South Carolina National Guard will be this year’s Grand Marshals.