SC Interstate project set to ease malfunction junction: Carolina Crossroads

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In two weeks big changes begin for South Carolina drivers.

State leaders officially kicked off a 1.7 billion-dollar project aimed at reducing traffic in areas like malfunction junction at Interstate 26.

The Carolina Crossroads Interstate Improvement project is being led by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

SCDOT says the project takes place in five phases.

The SC DOT says the entire construction project will last through 2029.

For a link to the SC DOT Carolina Crossroads page, click here https://www.scdotcarolinacrossroads.com/