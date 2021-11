DHEC: 875 new cases of COVID-19, 16 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday, DHEC reported 875 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths in South Carolina.

According to a release from DHEC, there are numerous free vaccine sites across the Midlands and the state.

Most current vaccine clinic information: scdhec.gov/vaxlocator

Most current testing site information: scdhec.gov/findatest