Update: Missing Irmo teen found safe say Police

According to Irmo Police, Brandon Pacheco-Nunez has been located and is safe.

Police say the teen had been reported missing after he was last seen around 7:30am Monday, when he left his home in the New Friarsgate subdivision for the school bus.

According to Police, a missing person’s report was filed when the teen’s mother was notified by Dutch Fork High School that he did not attend school that day.