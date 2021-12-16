Help CFD Feed the Community Friday

Tyler Ryan speaks with CFD Chief Aubrey Jenkins about the annual Firefighters Feeding Families Food Drive

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For the second year in a row, the Columbia Fire Department is feeling the Holiday spirit by joining with the community to collect food in the Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive.

According to Chief Jenkins, this year’s drop off date is Friday, December 17th at Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, located at 1800 Laurel Street in Columbia.

Chief Jenkins says that they are asking for any non-perishable food items for local families in need. The program kicked off last week, and the Department have been collecting food for the last several days at the local firehouses in Columbia and Richland County.

Examples of non-perishable items that can be dropped off include:

Canned meats and tuna

Canned potatoes, vegetables and fruits

Pasta and rice products

Canned pasta

Canned soups and stews

Cereals

Canned and dry beans

Pasta sauces

Nuts and dried fruits

If you have items to drop off, you can simply come by Headquarters on Friday, in the area of the Fire Museum, and CFD Officers will help you.

If you are in need of assistance, please call the Department at 803-545-3700 to get on the distribution list.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook