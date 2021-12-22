Track Santa and help the American Red Cross with the touch of a button Christmas Eve

Tyler Ryan spoke with Jeff Jones from Onstar about their annual partnership with NORAD

NORTH POLE (WOLO) – For the tenth year, owners of GM vehicles that are equipped with Onstar, can track Santa’s trip on Christmas Eve, and help raise money for the American Red Cross, simply by pushing the blue button and asking where his Sleigh. Onstar has once again partnered with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to track the journey from the North Pole to boys and girls of all ages across the world, using the agency’s official Santa location data.

According to Onstar’s Jeff Jones, the company will donate $1 to the American Red Cross (up to $10,000) each time an active subscriber activates the system by pushing the blue button and asking an advisor to provide Santa’s location.

Jones said that Santa update calls can be made anytime between 6:00 AM EST on Friday December 24 to 5:00 AM EST on Christmas morning.

