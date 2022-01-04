Local Living: Recycle your Christmas tree at the Grinding of the Greens, attend a wedding expo in Columbia this weekend and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This week you can help save lives with the ABC Columbia Blood Drive with the American Red Cross. It kicks off this Wednesday, January 5. You can donate at the Flight Adventure Park location at Sandhills from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., or at the Irmo location from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Keep the Midlands Beautiful invites you to recycle your Christmas tree at through the Grinding of the Greens program. From December 26-January 13, you can drop off your Christmas tree at several locations throughout Richland and Lexington County.

Officials say you can drop your tree off at the following locations:

Richland County Caughman Rd Park 2733 Trotter Rd, Hopkins M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun – 1-6 PM Closed. Friarsgate Park 1712 Chadford Rd, Irmo. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM Polo Road Park 800 Polo Rd, Columbia. M-F 2-9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM St. Andrews Park 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia. M-W-F 2 – 9 PM, Sat 9 AM – 8 PM, Sun 1-6 PM Richland Co. C&D Landfill Drop-off Center 1070 Caughman Rd. North, Columbia (off Monticello). M-F 7 AM – 4:30 PM, Sat 7 AM – 12:30 PM. Tree recycling is not guaranteed at the Richland County C&D Landfill.

Lexington County Crooked Creek Park 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (By Chapin Middle School) Daily 7:30 AM – 11 PM Hollow Creek Tree Farm 228 Windmill Rd, Gilbert. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church 5503 Sunset Blvd, Lexington. Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Seven Oaks Park 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia (by intersection of St. Andrews & Piney Grove). Daily 8 AM – 5 PM Edmund C&D Landfill & Compost Facility 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington, SC 29073. M-Sat 7 AM – 4:30 PM

City of Columbia Compost Facility 121 Humane Ln, Columbia (off Shop Rd across from SPCA). M-F 8:30 AM – 5 PM



Officials say the Christmas trees will be used to make mulch which will be available for free on January 15, 2022. Mulch will be available at Seven Oaks Park and the South Carolina State Farmers Market starting at 8:30 a.m. until the mulch runs out.

If 2021 left you with a ring on your finger, what better way to start planning the big day than at Columbia’s premiere wedding expo this weekend. This Sunday, January 9, bring your fiance and bridal party to spend the afternoon sampling cakes, checking out bands and DJ’s, photographers to capture the perfect moment and more. It’ll be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street from 1-5 p.m. Tickets start at $12, and you can buy yours at bridecityshows.com.

