For The Health of It: Going carb free may not actually be the key to weight loss

Tyler Ryan speaks with Sarah Luther and Anthony Keech from Profile By Sanford about good and bad carbs

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — Many diets and health professionals will say that they key to losing weight is to go carbohydrate free, a task that is a lot easier said then done, and may actually be counter productive in your weight loss and overall health goals. According to Profile By Sanford’s Sarah Luther, the no carb philosophy may only be half of the story. While there are many carbs that you may do better to cut, carbs are important. She says that carbohydrates are a key macronutrient, which are “the basic building blocks our body’s break down to utilize for energy on a daily basis.”

Luther adds that carbohydrates specifically contain key vitamins & minerals which aid in regulating your blood glucose levels and fuel our daily activity needs.

Health Coach Anthony Keech says that there are two types – simple or complex. He explains that “simple carbohydrates are often found in processed foods like soft drinks or desserts, and leave us feeling less full & lead to large fluctuations in blood sugar.”

Complex carbohydrates, according to Keech or the “right” sources of carbs, are whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. A simple think to keep in mind is that when you are shopping, the food on the outside isles are generally better than the ones on the inside. You can learn more about the importance of carbohydrates and other health information by reaching out to Keech and Luther HERE.