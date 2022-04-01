CAMDEN SC (WOLO) – For the 87th time, all eyes are on Camden, SC, as the “annual rite of spring,” aka the Carolina Cup, run each spring. According to Executive Director Toby Edwards, after cancelling the 2020 race, due to Covid, and a May run last year, out of precaution, organizers are excited to get the race back on track in the usual time. “We traditionally race on the last Saturday of March or the first one of April, and we are going back to it.”

Edwards says that the day is a lot more than a horse race or generations of families, with all kinds of events planned for race goers of all ages.

The organization that Edwards leads, the Carolina Cup Racing Association is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(4), established in 1963 by Mrs. Marion duPont Scott. The Association itself does not take any equity in the race itself, and the profits, if any, are donated to the Health Resource District of Kershaw County to provide additional health services for the uninsured and underinsured citizens of Kershaw County. You can learn more about the background HERE.

“The Cup,” or simply “Cup,” as it is referred to, draws over 30,000 from all over the southeast, and features all the pastel fashions that Sonny Crockett could handle, extravagant tailgate parties, a vendor village, and plenty of hospitality and fellowship…oh, and yes, there is a horse race, too.

Edwards says that there are still tickets available, and the weather looks to be fantastic for the 87th running of this time honored event.

According to ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan, weather for The Cup should be nearly perfect with winds from the west, lots of sunshine, and temps in the low 70’s.

You can get more information on Cup and ticket info HERE.

