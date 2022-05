Governor McMaster declares May 4 “Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Day”

COLUMBIA, SC )WOLO)– At the State House, Governor Henry McMaster declared May 4 as “Riverbanks Zoo and Garden Day.” Boasting more 2,000 animals and 4,300 species of plants, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden welcomes one million visitors annually.

The zoo opened in 1974 and the garden opened in 1995.

It has a $150 million economic impact on the Midlands economy according to a press release from the zoo.