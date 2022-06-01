Governor McMaster declares June “Fathers Matter Month”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Father’s Day is a few weeks away, but Governor Henry McMaster declared June as “Fathers Matter Month.”

Wednesday morning, the governor took part in a news conference with the South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families. According to the organization, its mission is to bring attention to problems, policy challenge and best practices, then tackle issues that can keep fathers and children apart.

2022 marks 20 years for the South Carolina Centers for Fathers and Families.