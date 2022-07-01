Tyler Ryan, Micah Decker and Jayne Baker discuss the plans for the celebration on Lake Murray

LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO) – For the 34th time, Lake Murray will be the center of the 4th of July celebration. According to Jayne Baker from the Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board, the day will include not only an amazing fireworks show, but a festive boat parade.

Baker says that at noon, the annual boat parade will take place and this year’s theme is “Honoring our Heroes.” Over 40 boats, fully decked out in the red, white, and blue will be on display for all to see. The parade will run from Bomb island, and travel to both sides of the Dam, so spectators can see it from the water or either the Lexington or Irmo side.

“We are grateful to honor our heroes at this year’s boat parade. A hero is someone that impacts our lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place…military, police, first responders, nurses and teachers,” said Vickie Davis, Vice President of Special Events and Funding at Capital City/Lake Murray Country.

According to Micah Decker, also with the organization, South Carolina’s largest fireworks show will take place in two location on the lake, Spence Island and Dreher Island. The show will begin between 9:00 PM and 9:15 PM, and will feature a choreographed soundtrack, broadcast on B106.7 FM.

Both the parade and fireworks display are free to the public.

According to Capital City / Lake Murray Country, the fireworks are funded through Capital City/Lake Murray Country’s fundraising efforts at the Taste of Lake Murray each year and from the following sponsors: Lexington Medical Center, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Dominion Energy, First Community Bank, Palm Beach Tan, Stewart Landing on Lake Murray and Tidewater Boats.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook