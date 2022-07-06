Local Living: State Museum invites you to celebrate the “Dog Days of Summer,” Prime Time in the Parks continues for Columbia teens and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is inviting you to celebrate the “Dog Days of Summer.” They will have special dog-themed shows and events throughout the month, as well as a pet adoption fair and a service animal appreciation day. Starting this coming Monday, July 11, the museum will announce the winners of the “Hero Dog Contest” on Facebook and Instagram. For the full list of events this July, visit scmuseum.org/dog-days-of-summer.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re looking for some plans for the kids Friday, Prime Time in the Parks is a free late night teen program that aims to provide a fun and safe environment for teens ages 13 to 18-years-old.

July 8 Game Night Mania at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 15 Community Event: Movie Night at the Park at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

July 22 Teen Summer Party at Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

July 29 Community Event: Movie night at the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 5 Teen Wildin’ Out Party at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

August 12 Badges and Parks Alliance Basketball Game, MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

August 12 Community Event: Movie Night in the Park at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg Street

August 19 Teen Summer Kickback at Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland Blueliners are taking on the Charleston Enforcers for a charity hockey game next weekend. It’s all in honor of fallen Cayce Police Officer Drew Barr, who lost his life in the line of duty this past April at age 28. The game will be next Saturday, July 16 at 4:30 p.m. at the Flight Rink on Broad Stone Road in Irmo. Admission is free.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Fair may not be for a few more months, but they’re accepting entries now for exhibitors. More than $300,000 will be offered for award-winning exhibits in categories including agriculture, art, crafts, flowers and livestock. From corn dogs and blue-ribbon roses to roller coasters and prize-winning pigs, the State Fair is best known for bringing 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, midway rides and entertainment to Columbia each October. Those wishing to compete can view the exhibit guide at www.scstatefair.org/vendors.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Blood Connection is partnering with the Lexington County Blowfish to encourage blood donations throughout the Midlands this summer. The Lexington County Blowfish will now join the Lifesaver League, a group of minor league sports teams committed to serving their community through hosting blood drives. If you’d like to give the gift of life, you can roll up your sleeve next month, on July 7 from 1-6 p.m. All donors will get two tickets to any Blowfish game, and a free t-shirt.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is bringing back it’s popular “Friday Night Laser Lights” summer series this month! This summer, each evening will follow a special theme. In addition to the laser light shows, food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. The events will also offer a cash bar with a selection of craft beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $10.