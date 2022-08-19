Things are getting loud in Lexington – for a great reason

Tyler Ryan learns about the 4th Battle of Bands to support Fisher House

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – It will prove to be an epic duel between four local bands in Lexington all for a great cause. The Forth Annual Let’s Get Loud Battle of the Bands, which supports the Fisher House of Columbia is scheduled for Friday at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington.

According to show host Troy Fite, the Fisher House of Columbia is one of ninety homes across the United States, where families of Veterans who are getting care at the VA Hospital can stay, for free. Fite says that event, sponsored by ERA Wilder Realty and Freeway Music, as a very popular annual event, raising over $20,000 last year alone.

Among the bands battling for the title are The Transonics, French Breakfast, The Ara-V Collective, and the Robbie Cockrell Band.

Gates open at 5:30 PM on Friday August 19, and it is a rain or shine event. Tickets for adults are $12, and children 9-12 $8, with 8 and under free.

You can find out more about the Fisher House by clicking this link: https://fisherhouse.org/stories/articles/columbia-va-health-care-system-construction-new-fisher-house-south-carolina/

You can learn more, and make a donation to the Fisher House of Columbia here: http://fisherhousecolumbiasc.org/donate/

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook