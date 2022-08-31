Tyler Ryan learns about the bass tournament aiming to pair anglers with Veterans

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – September 11, 2001 was the day that the world changed forever. There were heroes who were lost, and there were heroes who stepped up, and have, every day since, serving Country and Community. Amongst the various events planned for Sunday September 11, 2022, is the inaugural Guardian Classic Veteran Fishing Tournament.

According to US Army Sergeant First Class (RET) Bobby Edwards, who is not only the organizer of the event, but the founder of For His Glory Outdoors, says that the tournament will pair fishermen with Veterans for a day of remembrance and fellowship.

SFC Edwards says that the event has fifty slots for fisherman to register for, and will then be partnered with a Veteran to take out on the water. He does note that registration ends at midnight on Monday, September 5, with a fee of $125, that can be split with the Veteran.

Prizes for the event include $1,000 for first place, Veteran big fish and boater big fish will yield $500 each, along with many other prizes and giveaways.

After the event, which kicks off at JC’s Outdoors at 4:00 AM on the 11th, there will be the awards ceremony, food and beverages, and fellowship.

For more information on the Guardian Classic or Edwards’ For His Glory Outdoors, click HERE. or you can call him directly 864-568-0106.

For His Glory Outdoors is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit, that brings Combat Veterans on fishing and hunting trips, with the goal of fellowship, and to ease the impacts of PTSD related to service.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan