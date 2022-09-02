The importance of HVAC check-ups

Tyler Ryan learns about why a bi-annual check-up of your HVAC unit is important

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Everyone knows the importance of checking the batteries in your smoke detector twice a year, but there is another important check-up you don’t want to forget.

National HVAC Tune-up Day is September 25, which is a day set aside to remind homeowners to prepare the house for the winter heating season. Midland Air‘s Travis Nichols says that heating and cooling specialists suggest that homeowners tune up their heating systems every year well before the temperatures start dipping. These tune-ups ensure that the systems are operating the way they are supposed to, and you and your family remain comfortable in the winter months. Every responsible homeowner knows that the systems are only as good as a tune-up! Schedule an appointment with your super and get your house essentials checked.

Nichols also has some great tips for selecting an HVAC service provider, pointing out that Midland Air is making a donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation for each inspection they perform.

