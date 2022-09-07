Men encouraged to get screened during ‘Prostate Cancer Awareness ‘ month

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — According to the Urology Health Center Prostate cancer is the second most prevalent types of cancer diagnosed in men. According to data recorded by the center in 2022, nearly 270 thousand newly diagnosed cases this year alone, while another 34,500 men will die from the disease annually. The American Urological Association recommends men between the ages 55 to 69 begin talking with their doctor about their risk and getting tested in hopes of catching it as soon as possible as early detection is key will all cancers. The Association adds that men who are at a higher risk of developing the disease, specifically black men, and those with a family history should be tested earlier between the ages of 40 to 54 years old.

Mandy Gaither shows us more on how we can use Prostate Cancer Awareness month to become more knowledgeable about the illness, when to talk to your doctor, and get tested.