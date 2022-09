Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Columbia police say a woman who was reported missing was found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre.

Investigators say the woman had last been seen on Thursday before her body was found Monday.

Police say there were no signs of foul play and the Richland Co. Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.