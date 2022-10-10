Tiny homes construction for veterans in finishing stages

A $3 million effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans in South Carolina.

The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle beach.

It is all thanks to a group called the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center.

The second phase will add eight duplexes and a resource center equipped with a kitchen and laundry room.

Organizers hope to have the veterans moved into their new homes before the winter starts.