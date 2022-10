AAA: Gas prices going down in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s consumer news, prices at the pump appear to be going down in South Carolina.

As of this morning, AAA reports the average for regular gas is now $3.37 a gallon. This is due to lower gas demand.

To save money, AAA and Gas Buddy recommend paying in cash, avoid hard accelerations, and keep up with your car maintenance.