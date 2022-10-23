Student Loan forgiveness application process now open

NEW YORK (AP) – President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, announced in August, will cancel up to $20,000 in debt per borrower.

The application process is now open, and the administration says the forms should take five minutes to complete. Borrowers who apply before mid-November should see forgiveness before Jan. 1, when payments on loans are scheduled to restart after a pause during the pandemic.

Some Republican-led states have filed lawsuits to try to stop the cancellation, but the Biden administration says they’re confident the challenges won’t succeed.

Click here for more information https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application