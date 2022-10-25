Grocery store prices rising according to food at home index

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to new data grocery store prices are getting more expensive no matter which aisle you shop in.

The food at home index is an indicator of grocery prices and increased seven-tenths of a percent last month and 13% over the last year.

Contributing factors for the food price hikes include producers paying more for labor and materials, extreme weather like droughts and flooding and diseases such as the deadly avian flu.

With the price hikes shoppers are making adjustments by doing things like buying fewer products, buying less expensive private label brands or shopping at a discount grocery chain.