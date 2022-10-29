Happening today: City of Columbia’s 2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–You can lace up your walking shoes for a good cause this Saturday.

The City of Columbia’s 2022 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence is taking place at 10am at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and for the 16th year, participants are asked to show their support by joining the city walk to bring awareness of the abuse and violence that is occurring in our community, say officials.

To secure a spot in the walk, organizers ask that you register at the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-mayors-walk-against-domestic-violence-tickets-400081423307