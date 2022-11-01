Capital Projects Sales Tax on ballot for Lexington County voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —

Lexington County residents will vote on the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum next Tuesday.

The initiative is led by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center, Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce, Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Irmo Chamber of Commerce, 1Voice Lexington County, and Lexington County Development Corporation.

The coalition of community leaders urge voters to “Vote Yes To Roads” and say the one percent sales and local use tax will fund projects to decongest roads, repair bridges, and improve intersections.

CEO of the Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center Angelle LaBorde says the referendum covers 120 projects in priority order and is an investment in the Lexington County community.

“Lexington County has experienced tremendous growth which has caused a significant strain on our infrastructure and roads. We can’t continue to neglect the roads that we travel on daily. It’s time to act to improve our crumbling roads, deficit bridges, and congested intersections. Just like the intersection behind me,” she says at today’s news conference near the intersection of Longs Pond Road and Two Notch Road in Lexington.

Lexington Attorney Richard Bolen leads the “Vote No” Facebook group. He says he’s generally opposed to raising taxes, and thinks the coalition can find a better way to come up with money to fix roads.

“I just feel like our County Council is taking the lazy way out. They just raise taxes on the people, and instead of being creative and cutting their budgets or cutting their staff, or their personnel. Even if they just did a one two three percent cut across all agencies, and put it into roads, that would still be better management to me than just asking people to pay more in taxes,” says Bolen.

Owner of Home Concepts Too, Steve Cohen, says he spends a lot of time on the roads in Lexington County everyday. He believes this referendum will make the needed changes.

“The vote for the 1 percent sales tax is the most efficient way to take care of fixing these roads. It will help improve the intersections so that we can get to where we’re going much faster and it will hopefully eliminate some of the damage that is done to our vehicles on a regular basis by these roads,” says Cohen.

Bolen disagrees, saying in part, “I would just caution people before they give a bunch of money to the government, they should really evaluate how they’ve done with what they’ve given them already.