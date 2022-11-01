Local Living: Vista Lights and Fall Back Fest

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, the holidays are almost here and November already has a number of events to celebrate.

The 37th annual Vista Lights is set for Thursday, November 7, 2022.

Organizers say more than 60 galleries, shops, and restaurants will showcase their holiday treasures and delicious dishes.

Per a release:

The Congaree Vista Guild will host its 37th annual Vista Lights on Thursday, November 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The family-friendly holiday event is

presented by Prisma Health and will offer entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Performances by local groups will take place on the main stage near the corner of Gervais and Lincoln Streets beginning at 6:15 p.m., followed by the Vista tree

lighting at 7 p.m. After the tree is lit, there will be performances by Prettier Than Matt and the Soda City Brass Band.

Gervais Street will be completely closed from Assembly to Gadsden Streets for the event as well as Park Street from Lady to Senate Streets and Lincoln Street from

Lady to Senate Streets.

And over in West Columbia they are getting ready to host Fall Back Fest.

It will take place Friday, November 4, 2022, from 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM.

The fall Back Fest will be held in the 100 Block of State Street. The annual event features local artists painting temporary murals, live entertainment and more.

For more information click here https://westcolumbiasc.gov/events/fall-back-fest-4/