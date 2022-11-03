Midlands soldier receives General MacArthur Leadership Award at Pentagon, achieves pilot honor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) —

The General MacArthur Leadership Award was presented to 28 officers in the Army, Army Reserve, and Army National Guard at the Pentagon last week.

One of those soldiers is from right here in the Midlands.

Army National Guard Captain Joshua Blizzard was presented with the prestigious award for showing ideals of duty, honor, and country.

The award also recognizes soldiers who exhibit influence, leadership, and a strong commitment to Army values epitomized by General MacArthur.

“As an officer in our nation’s military, I believe I owe it to the people that I serve to actually live those values. So it’s a confirmation of what I’ve been hoping I’ve been doing this whole time — so it was really awesome,” says Captain Blizzard.

This past weekend, Captain Blizzard and five other Army pilots completed the “Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course” at the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona.

Captain Blizzard is now the first O-Grade Commission Officer in the Army National Guard to complete the training and become a weapons officer.

He’s been in the military for 20 years now and has always carried a love for flying.

“Some friends of mine, their father flew the AH-64 Apache helicopter and just kind of talked with them about what it was like serving, so I enlisted back in 2002 and just have been loving it ever since,” he says.

Captain Blizzard contributes his wife Autumn, and children Teagan and Sawyer, with his success.

Going forward, he’ll be sharing what he’s learned in Arizona with other pilots. He’ll also pick up command over an Aviation Maintenance Company starting next week.