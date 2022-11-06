Lexington Veterans Day Parade Sunday, expect road closures

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Residents can expect several road closures and detours during the Lexington County Veterans Day Parade Sunday November 6 in downtown Lexington. The parade starts at 3 p.m.

According to Lexington Police, the changes will begin at 1 p.m. with the closure of West Butler Street, from Columbia Avenue to North Church Street and will end when the parade is finished. Officers will be directing traffic on detour roadways.

Haygood Street and part of Meetze Street will also be affected to allow parade organizers to prepare and stage their floats. West Main Street, from Columbia Ave. to North Lake Drive, along with South Lake drive to Fort Street, will close at 2:45 p.m.

West Main Street and South Lake Drive is expected to reopen around 4:30 p.m.

The best area to view the parade will be along West Main Street through downtown Lexington to the Lexington County Veterans Memorial on South Lake Drive near the Virginia Hylton Park, say officials.

Officials ask spectators to park in the grass parking lots on South Church Street, the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex, the County of Lexington Administration Building, and the Lexington County Courthouse parking lots, among other places.