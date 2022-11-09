Get ready to run…for our Vets

Tyler Ryan learns about the annual USC Veteran's Day 5K

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The 5th Annual USC Veteran’s Day 5 K is planned for Sunday morning, and organizers are hoping you will lace up take part.

The 5K, sponsored by the Veterans and Military Affairs Department at USC, and will take place on Sunday, November 13, starting at 1400 hrs (2:00 PM), starting at 1801 Grille on Lincoln Street in Columbia.

The 5K race is open to runners, walkers, and even 4 legged runners. It is a sanctioned race, for those to collect points throughout the year, and all proceeds go to benefit the Big Red Bart Retreat in Blythewoood.

Brooks Herring and Jared Evans joined Tyler Ryan on ABC Columbia to talk details.

You can learn more and sign up HERE.

