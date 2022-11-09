The Manmade Gourmet: Things get tasty for an annual food festival favorite

Tyler Ryan learns about the annual Jewish Food Festival and takes a tour of Jewish classics

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For the 14th time, taste buds across the Midlands have the chance to experience authentic Jewish cuisine at Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival on Sunday at the Beth Shalom Synagogue.

Visitors can expect a wide array of traditional Jewish food, all prepared by Bubbies, which is a Jewish name for Grandma. Some of the food that will be available for sale on Sunday includes:

Brisket

Corned Beef

Stuffed cabbage

Meatballs (Jewish style)

Tzimmes

Challa

Mandel Bread

According to Event Chair Michelle Peterson, this year will be a bit different than other years, in that it is a “to go” style. She explains that when guests arrive, they will select their choices from the menu, and the prepared food will served in to go containers that can be taken home, work, or wherever.

The event is at the Beth Shalom Synagogue, located on 5827 N. Trenholm Rd in Columbia, on Sunday from 11AM – 3PM. You can call 803-782-2500 for more information.

