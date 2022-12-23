Chief Meteorologist John Farley tracking the winter cold

Crysty Vaughan, John Farley,

Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the winter weather system.

According to John, it’s going to be dangerously cold now, through the holiday weekend and continuing into early next week.

On Friday the blast of arctic air arrived, with temperatures falling throughout the day.

Friday night into Saturday morning, the temperatures will plummet down into the low teens.

Saturday will only poke above freezing for a few hours, before temperatures once again tumble down into the teens.  Please take precautions to make sure that your heater is working and that your pipes don’t freeze.  And don’t forget about your pets.

A reminder not to use extension cords for space heaters and keep them a safe distance from any objects.

Capture2

Capture1

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, Local News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts