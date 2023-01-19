Richland School District 2 names Nancy Gregory interim superintendent

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Richland School District 2 now has a new superintendent after a special called meeting Thursday night named a temporary replacement.

Tuesday, the school district and Superintendent Baron Davis decided to mutually end his contract. His resignation was effective immediately.

After three and a half hours of a closed door executive session, the district’s school board named Nancy Gregory interim superintendent by a 6 to 1 vote.

Gregory has been with Richland 2 since 1980 and currently serves as the district’s chief academic officer. She has worked in the classroom as a teacher as well as serving as principal and other administrative roles.