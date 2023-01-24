96-year-old Battle of the Bulge Veteran receives free, more accessible shower

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Retired PFC Army Veteran Gerald White fought in World War II’s Battle of the Bulge.

White is one of the few surviving Americans that fought in the battle that had over 75,000 American casualties.

“I’m a very lucky person, and I thank God every day,” White says.

Now 96-years-old, White says some things aren’t quite as easy as they used to be.

When he realized he needed a more accessible shower, he reached out to local home remodeling company, West Shore Home, for help.

“I need a new shower. I need something I can get a hold of at my age. If I’m a little unstable I have something to grab ahold of so I’m very excited. Very excited,” says White.

White says he was just as excited when the company offered to install the shower for free, saying, “I said ‘really?! You’re gonna do that for me?!”

The company’s program known as West Shore for Warriors aims to assist Veterans in need.

The new walk-in shower will include safety bars and a seat.

Cameron Young with West Shore Home is a Veteran as well and says the company was happy to provide the new shower for free.

“When you get somebody that needs it for safety, it brings a lot more to the game. It’s not like I’m going out here and just doing my job. I feel like I’m also helping. And it makes it more special for me when I’m helping a Veteran out,” says Young.

The new shower was installed in one day. Asking White if this will make his life easier, he says, “Woo! Tell me about it. It’s gonna be like day and night.”