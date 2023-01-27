Tyler Ryan learns about new City of Columbia initiatives aimed at bringing new businesses to the Capital City

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Agent Liz Deese joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia to talk about new programs and initiatives that The City of Columbia has put in place to attract new businesses to the area.

The programs include the elimination of the water and sewer change of use fee, a simplified business license application process, and even financial assistance for things like grease traps for restaurants.

According to Deese, these new programs have been instrumental in creating a 4% availability rate for class a and class b retail establishments. These are places Deese refers to as “Amazon resistant,” meaning businesses that you need to physically go to like hair salons, restaurants, and other places you can simply order online.

You can contact Deese here: https://www.scottdavisccim.com/copy-of-scott-davis

You can learn more here: https://columbiasc.gov/new-business-friendly-initiatives-announced/

