Columbia Museum of Art hosts Contemporaries Ball Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can be the belle of the ball at the Columbia Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser this Saturday.

CMA’s Contemporaries Ball: A Secret Garden Affair goes from 7 to 11 p.m. at the museum on 1515 Main Street.

Curtis spoke with two board members of the Contemporaries, Ashley Elsey & Eric Meadows, about how the event will help raise funds for the Contemporaries Art Acquisition Fund.

You can also bid on pieces from the region’s up-and-coming artists at the annual silent auction, while enjoying some music with local DJ Preach Jacobs.

Event officials say gentlemen can wear their finest tux and ladies can rock their Regency-era floral attire inside a garden wonderland!

To register for the ball, visit Columbia Museum of Art’s website.