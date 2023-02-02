Investigations continue into Lexington and Richland school threats, district officials respond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Five schools within Lexington School Districts One and Two, and four schools within Richland School District Two have all received threats this week, either by phone or email.

In Richland School District Two, Spring Valley High School and Richland Northeast High School, as well as Muller Road Middle School and Dent Middle School have all received phone calls — resulting in the schools going to e-learning, being dismissed, or put on lockdown.

Senior Communications Officer for Richland Two, Greg Turchetta, says because of ongoing investigations with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, information to the public on specifics or possible suspects is limited.

“Number one parent question I’m getting is why can’t you tell us more? We wanna know more. Of course we wanna know more, we wanna share more. We wanna be as transparent as possible. Unfortunately there’s active police investigations involved in this. There is a distinct line of what I can measure that doesn’t compromise what they’re doing. We wanna catch the people that are doing this. We want our students to be safe. And those two things come up against each other so we will share what we can when we can,” says Turchetta.

According to Chief Communications Officer Libby Roof with Lexington School District One, District Administrators were notified of a threatening email made against River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center.

Roof says law enforcement was immediately contacted and the decision was made to switch to e-learning.

Lexington High School was also included in the decision.

Later in the day, White Knoll High School and Lexington School District Two’s Airport High School were dismissed due to similar threats.

Roof says they continue to cooperate with law enforcement .

Turchetta says, “This is not a game, it’s not a joke. It’s a crime,” and according to officials, consequences will be severe for whoever is responsible.

Officials say parents have suggested metal detectors or more resource officers to help. But Turchetta says those wouldn’t stop the problem at hand.

“The scary part of what we’re dealing with is something as simple as a phone call can do this. And the bigger question then becomes what technology can be put in place to screen that out.”

Richland Two Board Member Lindsay Agostini says safety is priority.

“We are committed to looking at every safety enhancement we can make and are prepared to put policy and funding to keep our schools safe,” says Agostini.

School Schedules —

Lexington School District One:

According to Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait, “We plan for all students and employees to report to school at their normal times tomorrow, (2/3/23). ”

Lexington School District Two:

Airport High School –At this time, a regular in-person schedule is expected for 2/3/23.

Richland School District Two:

According to Sr. Communications Officer, Greg Turchetta, Spring Valley High School and Richland Northeast High School will take part in virtual learning on Friday, 2/3/23.

Muller Road Middle School and Dent Middle School will have regular in-person schedules.