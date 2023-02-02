OCSO: Subjects involved in criminal possession of catalytic converters arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two subjects were arrested in separate incidents for their involvement in the unlawful transportation/possession of 45 catalytic converters.

Authorities say 37 year-old Mark Miles Jr. faces 24 counts of unlawful transportation/possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle.

Seven catalytic converters were found in his truck during a traffic safety checkpoint on Jan. 24. He was also ticketed for marijuana after officials smelled it inside his vehicle.

Miles was released after being ticketed and providing a metal permit for the converters, which investigators discovered later was not valid. Miles was later relocated on Cannon Bridge Road and another 17 converters were found in his truck.

33 year-old Lonnie Padgett Jr. was charged with one count of unlawful transportation/possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle and one count of habitual traffic offender/DUS after he was stopped for traffic violations on River Vista Drive near Canaan.

Over 20 catalytic converters and saw blades were located in his vehicle.