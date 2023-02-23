Tasty Tuesday: The Ultimate Croissant Bread Pudding

Tyler Ryan, the Manmade Gourmet learns how to make an awesome croissant bread pudding from Chef Chris

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Tyler Ryan, the Manmade Gourmet learned how to make croissant bread pudding, along with the very best rum sauce you ever did taste from Chef Chris from Roy’s Grille in Lexington.

Here are the directions from Chef Chris:

HERE’s WHAT YOU NEED:

Croissant Bread Pudding

3.5 pounds of croissants

1 tbs cinnamon

1 tbs nutmeg

1⁄2 cup brown sugar (packed)

3 eggs (beaten)

11⁄2 quarts of half & half

1⁄2 tbs pure vanilla extract

1⁄2 cup raisons

1⁄2 cup golden raisons

Rum Sauce

2 tbs unsalted butter

11⁄2 cups brown sugar (packed)

1⁄2 cup half & half

1⁄4 cup spiced rum

1⁄4 tsp nutmeg

HERE’S WHAT YOU DO:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, tear the croissants into 2×2 inch pieces and set aside. Next, in a separate mixing bowl,

beat the eggs. Then, with the exception of the half & half, add all other ingredients and mix until well

incorporated. Now its time to stir the half & half into the mixture. Once well incorporated, pour the

mixture onto the croissants and gently fold until croissants are saturated. Pour into a 9×9 baking pan and

bake for an hour, or until golden brown and the center of the pudding has risen.

Rum Sauce

Melt butter in a sauce pan and add the brown sugar. Once the sugar begins to melt, stir in the half & half

and nutmeg. When the sugar and cream are combined and bubbling, add the rum. Let the sauce reduce

by a third and then drizzle onto the croissant pudding.

Chef Chris’ Tips:

Tip: When measuring brown sugar, always make sure it’s tightly packed into the measuring cup.

Tip: Purchase your croissants a day or two in advance. The stale croissants will allow for better

absorption of your liquid ingredients.