Senate passes law to hide id of companies making chemicals for lethal injections
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Out of the State House, the Senate has passed a law shielding the identity of pharmaceutical companies who provide chemicals for lethal injections used in state executions.
This is the latest effort to resume capitol punishment in the Palmetto state.
The last execution was 12 years ago.
During that period of time, the drugs used for injections expired and so far a substitute has not been available.