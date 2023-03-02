Alex Murdaugh found Guilty in murders of wife and son

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty in the murders of his wife and son.

The Jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon and took less than four hours to reach a verdict.

Murdaugh was on trial for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and his son, Paul.

Murdaugh faced four charges total, two murder charges and two charges of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Murdaugh could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The court will return Friday morning at 9:30am for sentencing, per the Judge.

The Former attorney, Alex Murdaugh, had pleaded not guilty to the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul during a bond hearing in Colleton County.

Judge Clifton Newman denied bond for Murdaugh.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found shot to death outside their family home in the Moselle community of Colleton County late the night of June 7, 2021.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, has been in jail at the Richland County Detention Center since October 2021, awaiting trial on 81 state grand jury charges and four local criminal charges. Judge Alison Lee set his bond in December 2021 at $7 million.

All Alex Murdaugh’s prior charges up to this point have been related to decades of financial crimes and apparent drug trafficking uncovered during the state’s investigation of Maggie and Paul’s murders.