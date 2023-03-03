New: SC Dept. of Corrections releases new mugshot, update on Alex Murdaugh status

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Friday afternoon the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced that Inmate Richard Alexander Murdaugh had arrived at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.

According to SC Corrections officials, Murdaugh will be assessed there before being assigned permanently to a maximum-security prison.

The SC Corrections Department also released a new mugshot of Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty in the murders of his wife and son. He was sentenced Friday morning to two life sentences without parole.

Judge Newman stating at the sentencing “For the murder of Paul Murdaugh, whom you probably loved so much, I sentence you to prison for murdering him.”

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh sentenced to consecutive life sentences in murders of his wife and youngest son.

The Jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon and took less than four hours to reach a guilty verdict.

Murdaugh was on trial for the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife Maggie and his son, Paul.

Murdaugh faced four charges total, two murder charges and two charges of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.