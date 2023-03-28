SCDOR: Tips to protect your refund this tax season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) is giving tips on how to prevent tax fraud and prevent your personal information from being used to file a false return this tax season.

SCDOR officials say they use multiple security measures to protect taxpayers’ information and may mail an Identity Verification Notice as part of this process.

Last year, the SCDOR sent more than 54,000 of these letters to taxpayers in an effort to verify their identities.

To view all tax tips, visit : https://dor.sc.gov