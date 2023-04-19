JOB ALERT: Get a new gig with City of Columbia

Tyler Ryan learns about the City of Columbia Career Fair coming up on

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – If you are looking for a new gig, regardless of your area of interest or expertise, the City of Columbia has you covered. The City is holding the Second City of Columbia Career Fair on April 25 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center,

According to Sharon Nelson with the City, there are opportunities in every aspect of city government, from sanitation, parks, 9-1-1, police, fire, and even director positions. She says that if you are coming to the career fair, bring your resume, ID, and be prepared for a potential interview, and even a provisionary offer for a job.

You can learn more about the Columbia Job Career HERE.

