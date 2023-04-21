Celia Dial Saxon becomes 1st African American with building name on USC Columbia campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The University of South Carolina held a dedication ceremony for the Celia Dial Saxon Residence Hall on Lincoln street.

According to university officials, Saxon is the first African American to be honored with a building name on the Columbia campus.

Born in 1857, Saxon was one of the first African American students to attend South Carolina College, which later became the University of South Carolina. Saxon’s career in education and fight for equality spanned 57 years.

Saxon’s great-great-granddaughter, Gerri Hevalow, spoke at Friday’s ceremony, saying, “Celia Dial Saxon, my great-great-grandmother reached back. And pulled others to freedom. And I say that in terms of freedom through education, through civil rights, and through community service.”

The university reports that just under 300 of USC’s upperclassmen stay at the residence hall.