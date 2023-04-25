Columbia Metropolitan Airport announces more efficient systems, direct flights to popular cities

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Officials at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport say the check in process for flights will be faster and easier.

As part of SC Aviation Week, officials with CAE and other Columbia leaders took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony — showcasing the airport’s new ticket counters and kiosk displays.

The airport is also implementing a new checked bag inspection system, which according to officials allows for a higher capacity of bags to be processed at a faster rate.

CAE’s Executive Director, Mike Gula, says the airport has also installed what’s called a Common Use System — allowing any airline to operate off of the same platform, and in the process creating a more efficient experience overall.

“We’re trying to attract low cost carriers, we’re trying to get more routes. It just gives us flexibility as well as gives the airlines flexibility to be able to move around a bit,” says Gula.

Gula also says the large gray CTX machines that travelers used to drop their bags off at in front of the ticket counters have been moved, creating more space out front.

Fort Jackson’s Commander, Brigadier General Jason Kelly, says the airport’s efficiency allows the Army to plan and execute basic training of its soldiers year round.

“We train more than half of the Army’s new soldiers. If Fort Jackson is the gateway to the Army, then the Columbia Airport is the gateway to Fort Jackson.”

Governor Henry McMaster says the new systems will make things more convenient for travelers.

“When you go through an airport, you want to go through quickly. You don’t want to have to walk too far, you want to get your baggage and go! The main improvements now are technological, you go through the scanning lines quicker, the baggage moves quicker and you’re able to move quicker as a result of that. The economy is speeding up and this airport is speeding up as well,” McMaster says.

According to Gula, CAE is adding direct flights to three popular cities very soon. Airport officials say direct flights from Columbia to New York City will begin in May, from Columbia to Miami in June, and from Columbia to Chicago in July.

CAE officials say the airport will also be expanding its TSA checkpoint later this year, making the checkpoint more efficient and functional. The remodeled checkpoint will be able to process and screen more passengers at any given time.