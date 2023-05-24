Tasty Tuesday: Celebrating Memorial Day Gluten Free

Tyler Ryan learns how you can eat gluten free, but not skimp on some awesome food

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Upwards of twenty million Americans cannot eat gluten, and many more choose to either cut down or cut it out of their diets.

According to ABC Columbia Producer Tori Adams, who suffers from celiac disease, living gluten free doesn’t have to mean you can’t eat some amazing food, even when celebrating Memorial Day.

Adams Joined The Manmade Gourmet, Tyler Ryan, for a Tasty Tuesday packed with gluten free flavor.

She shared a couple recipes just in time for Monday’s celebration.

Berry Cheesecake Salad

1 cup powdered sugar 8 oz cream cheese 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tub cool whip strawberries blueberries mini marshmallows Dave’s Cowboy Beans 1 Big Can Baked Beans 1lb Mild Ground Sausage (check ingredients) Red and Yellow Bell Peppers 1 Onion Brown Sugar, Honey and Stone Ground Mustard (to taste- depending on chefs tastebuds, hotter or sweeter)

Adams also points out that it’s important to remember when serving BBQ get Gluten Free Buns (Schar is an OK brand but nothing compares to the real deal) or Serve on a Platter with Chips. Check the Sauce!! Good Varieties include Stubs or Sweet Baby Rays.

