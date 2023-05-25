“It’s ok to not be ok,” help and resources available for mental health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five adults will experience a mental health issue this year.

Jessica Barnes, Program Manager for the Office of Suicide Prevention with the SC Department of Mental Health, says Mental Health Awareness Month should remind everyone that it’s okay to talk about your mental health, and it’s okay to not be okay.

“The more that we talk about it, and we say I think I need a break or I need to do some self care for myself, we are setting a good example for other people who might be hesitant to say I can’t do this right now, I need to work on me,” says Barnes.

Barnes finds it can be hard for people to open up about their feelings, so if changes are noticed in a loved one’s behavior or personality, Barnes says that may be your invitation to open up communication with them.

“You don’t have to have all the answers. I think sometimes people get scared that they have to be there to help solve things or know exactly what to say, and you don’t have to have all the answers, or know the exact next thing to say, and that’s normal,” Barnes says.

Barnes believes showing empathy and listening are the best things folks can do to help others.

“Listening to somebody who is struggling with mental health, with intense emotions, with even just stressors going on in their life, listening can go such a long way. And if you’re listening to them if you’re hearing them in an empathetic way and trying to think about how you would feel if you were going through what they’re going through, you’re helping that person,” Barnes says.

According to Barnes, South Carolina’s Mobile Crisis Team is available anytime by calling 833-364-2274. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available by dialing 9-8-8 on your phone. South Carolina’s Crisis Textline is also available by texting Hope4SC to 741741. Other resources available with the SC Department of Mental Health can be viewed by clicking here.

“There is hope, so if you’re struggling right now or you know somebody who is struggling, our state motto is while I breathe I hope and we can help build that hope,” Barnes says.