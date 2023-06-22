South Carolina Healthcare System ranked 37th in new report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— A new report is highlighting alarming trends across the country when it comes to health care.

The non-profit—the Commonwealth Fund—released its 2023 scorecard on state health system performance today.

The report looks at all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 58 measures of health outcomes, equity and affordability.

Researchers say they found a surge in preventable deaths in every state largely driven by Covid-19 deaths.

South Carolina’s healthcare system was ranked 37th overall.